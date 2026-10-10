Nine dead in Erie, Pennsylvania mass shooting
Nine people are confirmed dead in Erie, Pennsylvania, authorities said, after what Governor Josh Shapiro called a "tragic mass shooting." The incident occurred late Friday and investigators determined that all deaths occurred before officers arrived at the scene, a statement from the city of Erie said on Saturday.
"I’ve spoken with Mayor Devlin and offered my Administration’s full support following the tragic mass shooting in Erie last night — killing nine of our fellow Pennsylvanians," Shapiro wrote in a Saturday morning post on X.