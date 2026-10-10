Nine dead in Erie, Pennsylvania mass shooting

Nine ​people ​are confirmed ‌dead in Erie, ​Pennsylvania, authorities said, after ‌what Governor Josh Shapiro called a "tragic mass shooting." The incident occurred ‌late Friday and investigators determined ‌that all deaths occurred before officers arrived at the ⁠scene, ​a ⁠statement from the city of ⁠Erie said on Saturday.

"I’ve spoken ​with Mayor Devlin and ⁠offered my Administration’s full support following ⁠the ​tragic mass shooting in Erie last night — ⁠killing nine of our fellow ⁠Pennsylvanians," Shapiro ⁠wrote in a Saturday morning post ‌on ‌X.