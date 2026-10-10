Burnham, Zelenskiy agree to meet as UK pledges to put more pressure on Russia 

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 22:56 IST
Burnham, Zelenskiy agree to meet as UK pledges to put more pressure on Russia 

British ​Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham and ‌Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on Saturday and ‌discussed the importance of putting pressure on Russia, a Downing Street spokesperson ‌said, adding they would ‌meet in person in the next days. "The Prime Minister made it clear ⁠that ​the ⁠UK would continue to strengthen its sanctions ⁠on Russia and to take further ​action to constrain the Russian war ⁠machine," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The ⁠comments ​come after twenty people, including three children, were killed ⁠in a Russian attack on the ⁠southern Ukrainian ⁠city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday.

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