Burnham, Zelenskiy agree to meet as UK pledges to put more pressure on Russia 

British ​Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham and ‌Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on Saturday and ‌discussed the importance of putting pressure on Russia, a Downing Street spokesperson ‌said, adding they would ‌meet in person in the next days. "The Prime Minister made it clear ⁠that ​the ⁠UK would continue to strengthen its sanctions ⁠on Russia and to take further ​action to constrain the Russian war ⁠machine," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The ⁠comments ​come after twenty people, including three children, were killed ⁠in a Russian attack on the ⁠southern Ukrainian ⁠city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday.