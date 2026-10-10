Burnham, Zelenskiy agree to meet as UK pledges to put more pressure on Russia
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on Saturday and discussed the importance of putting pressure on Russia, a Downing Street spokesperson said, adding they would meet in person in the next days. "The Prime Minister made it clear that the UK would continue to strengthen its sanctions on Russia and to take further action to constrain the Russian war machine," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The comments come after twenty people, including three children, were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday.