Athletics-Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race

Ethiopian Hawi Feysa ​retained her Chicago Marathon ​crown in a ‌heavyweight clash ​with Kenya's Sharon Lokedi on Sunday, pulling away in the final ‌mile to break the tape in two hours, 13 minutes and 33 seconds.

The back-to-back Boston winner Lokedi battled with ‌Feysa through much of the final six miles of ‌the course but could not hang on as the Ethiopian slammed her foot on the gas, crossing the line in 2:14:07. Kenya's ⁠Brigid ​Kosgei was third ⁠in 2:14:55.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto dominated the men's race in 2:01:09, exacting ⁠revenge after his second-place finish a year ago. Kipruto finished ​91 seconds behind Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in 2025 but ⁠flipped the script this time around, running all by himself through ⁠the ​final straight after a tactically flawless performance.

Ethiopian Tadese Bikila crossed the line in 2:02:56 while his ⁠compatriot Milkesa Mengesha (2:03:46) was third. It was the second marathon major win ⁠for ⁠Kipruto, who took the top of the podium in London four years ago.