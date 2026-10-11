Polish police detain man after threat to PM

Polish police ‌have detained ​a man suspected of planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the ‌Interior Minister said on Sunday, after it warned earlier of a threat to Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"The man who threatened ‌and planned an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk ‌has been detained by Polish police," Marcin Kierwinski wrote on X, without giving further details. Tusk thanked the police for "swift and decisive action" in ⁠a separate ​post on ⁠X.

While violent crime is relatively rare in Poland, the country is deeply ⁠polarised politically and has faced security threats due to its proximity ​to the war in Ukraine. In August, police detained a ⁠23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians.

In ⁠2024, ​Tusk said he received threats after an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Interior Ministry Spokesperson ⁠Karolina Galecka said on Sunday an email with information about the ⁠potential attack ⁠had been forwarded to police by the State Protection Service, which is responsible for ministers' security.