Polish police detain man after threat to PM

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 20:44 IST
Polish police detain man after threat to PM

Polish police ‌have detained ​a man suspected of planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the ‌Interior Minister said on Sunday, after it warned earlier of a threat to Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"The man who threatened ‌and planned an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk ‌has been detained by Polish police," Marcin Kierwinski wrote on X, without giving further details. Tusk thanked the police for "swift and decisive action" in ⁠a separate ​post on ⁠X.

While violent crime is relatively rare in Poland, the country is deeply ⁠polarised politically and has faced security threats due to its proximity ​to the war in Ukraine. In August, police detained a ⁠23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians.

In ⁠2024, ​Tusk said he received threats after an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Interior Ministry Spokesperson ⁠Karolina Galecka said on Sunday an email with information about the ⁠potential attack ⁠had been forwarded to police by the State Protection Service, which is responsible for ministers' security.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

Global
2
Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Global
3
Hurricane Simon strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist region

Hurricane Simon strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist re...

Global
4
Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court

Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026