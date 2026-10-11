Cricket-Smith sets catching record as Australia take firm grip on test

Australia's Steve Smith set a record for most test catches ​as his side finished the third day of the first ​test with a 139-run lead over hosts South Africa ‌before ​bad light brought an early close to Sunday's play at Kingsmead. Smith took four superb catches to take his test tally to 223, going past the record of 220 held by England's Joe Root.

Two of ‌the catches showed outstanding anticipation as Smith shuffled across a few steps to snag South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne as they both tried reverse sweeps off the spin bowling of Nathan Lyon. He also produced a flying dive across first slip to break the record and see off ‌the threat of David Bedingham.

His last catch, off Beau Webster, brought South Africa’s innings to a close as they scored 284 in reply ‌to Australia’s first innings of 390. At stumps, Australia were 33 without loss in their second innings with Nic Maddinson 17 not out and Travis Head scoring 10.

Smith’s heroics were in contrast to his last test appearance in South Africa eight years ago when he was captain of the team embroiled in a ball-tampering scandal and handed a one-year ban. But ⁠the sparse ​home crowd on Sunday were reminded of ⁠the 37-year-old’s skills as he contributed to his side’s handy lead with some extraordinary athleticism.

South Africa face an uphill battle if they are to salvage something from the test ⁠with two days’ play remaining. Their batsmen were guilty of playing loose shots at crucial junctures after resuming the day 27-1 with three wickets falling before lunch, four ​more in the second session but the last two adding 87 runs before the innings came to a close.

"Every time we looked ⁠like getting something going, we lost a wicket and that set us back a bit," said South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince. Bedingham top scored with 49 but, like most of ⁠his ​teammates, got out to a rash shot. His was a thick edge off a back-foot drive to a Pat Cummins delivery that saw Smith dive across first slip like a top goalkeeper to snag the ball.

Other batting contributions came from Aiden Markram, who made 37, and tail-enders ⁠Simon Harmer (35 not out) and Keshav Maharaj with 34. Cummins returned figures of 3-54, with two wickets each for Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc and ⁠Lyon.

"There is still a long way to ⁠go but we hope that in the South African second innings, the pitch will deteriorate," said Lyon, whose spin could prove key to the outcome of the game. All three days of the test have ended early ‌because of bad light ‌stopping play, and extra time will again be added to all three ​of Monday's sessions.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)