​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday ​in response to critical comments from ‌US ​President Donald Trump that he will organize elections in Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

"Please tell Putin, ‌give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections," Zelenskiy told ABC's "This Week." Trump on Saturday criticized Zelenskiy for attacking Russian oil refineries a day after the ‌US temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues to ‌fund its war in Ukraine.

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," Trump had told reporters at the White House. In response, Zelenskiy said "it's up to Ukrainians" to choose their leader and noted that ⁠Putin would ​also like to change ⁠who is leading Ukraine.

He said it is easy for Ukraine to be blamed for higher fuel prices "when everybody in ⁠the world understands because of the war in (the) Middle East, the prices are rising." Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskiy ​said Ukraine was ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases ⁠its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Under terms of the deal as described by Trump on Friday, Russia will immediately ⁠supply ​more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to US and global markets, equal to about 2.25 million barrels of fuel. The US exports about 1.5 million barrels of diesel per ⁠day. Trump is under pressure to bring down rising fuel prices ahead of November midterm elections that ⁠will determine whether his Republican ⁠Party will retain control of the US Congress for his final two years in office.

Many lawmakers, including Republicans, have criticized the diesel deal as ‌rewarding Putin.