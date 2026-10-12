Russian attacks kill six people in two Ukrainian cities

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 00:30 IST
Russian attacks kill six people in two Ukrainian cities

​Russian attacks ‌killed six ​people in two Ukrainian cities ‌on Sunday, including a strike on a grocery store in ‌Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, ‌where three people died and 20 were injured, officials said.

Regional ⁠Governor ​Oleh ⁠Syniehubov, writing on Telegram, said two ⁠children were among the injured. Pictures ​posted online showed emergency ⁠crews moving around badly damaged buildings ⁠and ​burned-out vehicles.

In a separate attack in western ⁠Ukraine, officials said a Russian strike ⁠killed ⁠three people.

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