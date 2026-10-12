Polish police detain man over threat to PM and defence minister

Polish ‌police have ​detained a man suspected of planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk ‌and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Interior Minister said on Sunday.

Marcin Kierwinski told state news channel TVP Info that police had detained ‌a man in his sixties in the Lower ‌Silesia region of southern Poland. "Security services tracked him down through a detailed analysis of content posted online," Kierwinski said.

Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysz thanked the police ⁠for ​their "swift and decisive" ⁠response in posts on X. While violent crime is usually rare in ⁠Poland, the country is deeply polarised politically and has faced security ​threats due to its proximity to the war in Ukraine.

In ⁠August, police detained a 23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination ⁠of ​senior Polish politicians. In 2024, Tusk said he received threats after an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister ⁠Robert Fico.

Authorities in Poland are currently on high alert following a ⁠wave of ⁠violence in schools that resulted in the death of a caretaker on Thursday.