Germany's SPD party names Alexander Schweitzer new labour minister
Alexander Schweitzer, head of the Social Democrats' parliamentary group in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, will become federal labour minister, succeeding Baerbel Bas, a spokesperson for the party told Reuters on Monday.
Bas said earlier on Monday that she would step down from the post as well as from her role as co-head of the centre-left SPD to mourn the death of her stepdaughter. She also cited intensified public attacks against her.