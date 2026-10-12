Germany's SPD party names Alexander Schweitzer new labour minister

​Alexander ​Schweitzer, head ‌of the Social ​Democrats' parliamentary group in ‌the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, will become federal labour ‌minister, succeeding Baerbel Bas, a ‌spokesperson for the party told Reuters on Monday.

Bas said earlier ⁠on ​Monday ⁠that she would step down ⁠from the post as well ​as from her role ⁠as co-head of the centre-left ⁠SPD to ​mourn the death of her stepdaughter. ⁠She also cited intensified public attacks ⁠against ⁠her.