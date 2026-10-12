European shares rise on lower oil prices, bank strength ahead of earnings

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 12:48 IST
European shares rise on lower oil prices, bank strength ahead of earnings

European shares rose on Monday, led by banking ‌stocks as oil prices eased on hopes of Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire, while investors awaited the start of the earnings season for fresh ‌catalysts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.43% to 634.25 points ‌by 0709 GMT. Spain's bank-heavy IBEX jumped 1.3%, the most among regional peers. Oil prices slipped on expectations of more Russian supplies after US President Donald ⁠Trump ​said Ukraine ⁠and Russia had agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy facilities following a ⁠US-Russian diesel-supply deal.

Eurozone bond yields eased on Monday, further helping ​lift sentiment for riskier assets. Investors now will be eyeing earnings ⁠reports from corporate Europe to gauge the health of companies amid geopolitical uncertainty and ⁠higher ​borrowing costs.

LVMH will report results after markets close in Europe, while semiconductor equipment maker ASML and investment firm EQT ⁠are due to report later this week. Among other stock moves, Nordex ⁠advanced 2.5% after ⁠the onshore wind turbine manufacturer said its project order intake in the third quarter rose 30% ‌year-on-year.

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