Saudi civil aviation extends suspension of operations at Riyadh airport
The Saudi civil aviation extended on Monday the suspension of operations at Riyadh airport in the wake of attacks against the capital's airport.
The Saudi civil aviation extended on Monday the suspension of operations at Riyadh airport in the wake of attacks against the capital's airport.
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