Germany faces shadow war that goes beyond Cold War threats, interior minister warns
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt warned on Monday that the shadow war currently facing Germany is more far reaching and comprehensive than the destabilising tactics seen during the Cold War. "The Cold War - at least as I recall it - had boundaries. There were definable limits, whereas today those lines are becoming blurred," said Dobrindt.
"The shadow war we are witnessing today has an objective that extends far beyond anything seen during the Cold War. Its clear aim is to destabilise us - to destabilise us fundamentally."