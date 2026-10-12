Germany faces shadow war that goes beyond Cold War threats, interior minister warns

​German ​Interior Minister Alexander ‌Dobrindt warned ​on Monday that the shadow ‌war currently facing Germany is more far reaching and comprehensive than ‌the destabilising tactics seen ‌during the Cold War. "The Cold War - at least as I ⁠recall ​it - ⁠had boundaries. There were definable limits, whereas ⁠today those lines are becoming ​blurred," said Dobrindt.

"The shadow war ⁠we are witnessing today has ⁠an ​objective that extends far beyond anything seen during ⁠the Cold War. Its clear aim ⁠is ⁠to destabilise us - to destabilise us fundamentally."