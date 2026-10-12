UPDATE 1-Top oil executives dropped from event schedule after Riyadh attacks

Several top energy executives were dropped from ​the schedule of the WPC Energy ‌Congress ​in Riyadh, as Saudi authorities pressed ahead with the event despite deadly attacks on the capital claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. The chief executives of ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron and ‌BP had all been expected at the event, which began on Sunday, but were no longer on the agenda conference organisers released early Monday.

“To everyone who travelled to Riyadh, thank you,” said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who opened ‌Monday’s session of the gathering for energy policy and industry that takes place once every three years. “You know this ‌country is safe and that we hold your protection at whole heart…Our gathering here does not mean the risk is gone.”

Prince Abdulaziz said the events of recent weeks were serious and that the kingdom’s response must be “equally serious". The strikes are a blow to Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's multi-billion-dollar programme ⁠to ​diversify the economy away from oil, ⁠modernise society and position the kingdom as an investment and tourism hub.

Hosting international events is a priority of the programme, which was already facing ⁠delays and recalibrations. Prince Abdulaziz said the kingdom must remain focused on the decades ahead and Vision 2030 must continue. A BP spokesperson ​said the company had "made every effort to participate" in the conference. "Unfortunately, due to travel disruption we are unable to ⁠be there in person. We greatly value our long-standing partnerships across the region."

Shell declined to comment and TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and Chevron did not immediately ⁠respond ​to Reuters' request for comment. The WPC Energy Congress is taking place this week at a conference centre some 10 kilometres (6 miles) from Riyadh’s international airport, which has been attacked four times in the last week.

One person was killed and ⁠nearly a dozen hurt in a new attack on the airport on Sunday evening, Saudi authorities reported, a day after ⁠a strike claimed by ⁠Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, the deadliest attack in the kingdom in more than a decade.