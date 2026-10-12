Mapping the Market: US small cap stocks ripe for a rebound
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit fresh record highs last week, but the Russell 2000 index of smaller US companies has been heading the other way. However, this widely followed small-cap index reached a significant zone of support, and bounced, signaling it may now have room for a greater rebound, technical analysis suggests.
Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart. Technical analysis uses past price moves on charts to help understand where a market might go next.
At one point last Thursday, the Russell 2000 index (RUT) fell to 2,762.58, putting it down as much as 9.97% from its August 14 record close, according to LSEG data. With this, it came within a hair of correction territory. A correction is defined as a 10% drop from a record peak. Friday, it ended at about 2,807, down 8.5% from its record close.
When a market is falling, chart watchers look for support. These are price levels where buyers may step in, a bit like a floor, and the Russell tested an area packed with them late last week. The first is the 200-day moving average near 2,789. A moving average smooths out daily ups and downs by averaging prices over a set period. The 200-day version is widely used to judge the long-term trend, and it is still rising. Just below that is a trendline near 2,782, which is a straight line connecting the rising lows since April 2025.
Traders use Fibonacci retracements, which are percentages taken from a mathematical sequence, to estimate how much of a past rally a market might give back. A 23.6% retracement of the climb from April 2025 to August 2026 sits at 2,754. Below that are the 233-day moving average near 2,743 (233 is a Fibonacci number), the January high of 2,735 and the May low of 2,722. Another tool traders turn to when assessing a market is the 9-day Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures how fast and how far prices have moved recently on a scale of 0 to 100. In late September it fell below 30, or into "oversold" territory, which means prices have fallen so quickly that a bounce becomes more likely. Then last week, RSI failed to confirm the Russell's new lows by reaching lows of its own.
The positive RSI setup along with the market's reluctance to push the Russell below so many support levels indicates a greater rebound is possible now that buyers appear to have returned. On the way up, the first hurdle is resistance at the October 6 high near 2,865. Resistance is a level where sellers have tended to show up, like a ceiling. Above that is the 50-day moving average near 2,931. It's falling, a sign that the near-term trend has turned down.
A decisive close below 2,722, meaning a clear finish below that level rather than a brief dip, would raise the risk of a bigger fall. Attention could then shift to the 38.2% retracement at 2,559 and to 2,547, where a gap from April would be filled. A gap is a jump on a chart where the price skips from one level to another with no trading in between. Markets often drift back to fill these gaps. A drop that far would leave the Russell about 17% below its record. What the chart shows:
(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. ) (Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and David Gaffen)