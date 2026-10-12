Libya seizes nearly $1 million of hashish in east

Libya's eastern-based authorities ​have seized about 400 ​kg of hashish worth ‌around 6 ​million dinars ($934,000) and arrested some suspects near the coastal city of Tobruk, officials ‌said. Libya has become a major drug transit route as gangs exploit the turmoil and conflict since 2011 when former ruler Muammar Gaddafi ‌was toppled in a NATO-backed uprising.

The anti-drugs agency's ‌information and documentation officer, Ahmed al-Mismari, told Reuters that Saturday's operation took place at a house in an agricultural area southeast of the city. "The preliminary ⁠investigations revealed ​the shipment ⁠had been smuggled across the border with Egypt and was intended for local ⁠marketing and distribution within the Libyan market," Mismari said.

The detainees, whose ​number was not confirmed, were from Libya and Egypt. Pictures posted ⁠by the agency showed a large quantity of hashish wrapped in gold and ⁠black ​patterned packages marked with symbols including a horse and the year 2026.

Also on Saturday, a Libyan National Army ⁠brigade seized more than 1.3 million narcotic pills after a firefight ⁠with smugglers in ⁠the southeastern town of Kufra. Three soldiers were injured, according to an army statement.