NATO commander Grynkewich warns Russia attack would be 'utterly futile'
NATO’s top commander bluntly warned Russia on Monday that his forces would destroy “anything and everything” involved in any attack if Moscow was “foolish enough” to launch an assault on alliance territory.
Outlining his “theory of victory” at a security conference in Warsaw, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich said NATO was a defensive alliance but it would block, blunt and break any attack against any of its members to ensure the assault proved “utterly futile”.