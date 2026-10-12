NATO commander Grynkewich warns Russia attack would be 'utterly futile'

​NATO’s ​top commander ‌bluntly warned Russia ​on Monday that his ‌forces would destroy “anything and everything” involved in any attack ‌if Moscow was “foolish enough” to ‌launch an assault on alliance territory.

Outlining his “theory of victory” ⁠at ​a ⁠security conference in Warsaw, U.S. Air ⁠Force General Alexus Grynkewich ​said NATO was a defensive ⁠alliance but it would block, ⁠blunt ​and break any attack against any of ⁠its members to ensure the ⁠assault ⁠proved “utterly futile”.