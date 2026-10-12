At least 72 ​artisanal miners were killed in an airstrike in ​northern Sudan on Saturday, rights monitor ‌Emergency Lawyers ​said on Sunday, in the second such incident in recent months.

Emergency Lawyers blamed the Egyptian air force for the strike, a claim Reuters could ‌not immediately verify. The Egyptian military did not comment, while Egypt's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Monday, Sudan's army-led government said the incident occurred in a border area between Sudan and Egypt ‌and that it was investigating. "It is important to treat this incident seriously, guaranteeing the uncovering of facts, ‌and the protection and respect of borders."

The government said Sudanese and Egyptian leaders had been in contact immediately after the incident but stopped short of directly blaming Egypt for the attack. Two Egyptian security officials said the strike was intended to end a state ⁠of "chaos" along ​the border and efforts ⁠by Egyptian and Sudanese groups to seize control of mining areas.

Images shared on social media and by local rights groups, but not ⁠verified by Reuters, showed dozens of bodies strewn among rubble and others wrapped in funeral shrouds, and miners describing an ​airstrike on the area. Emergency Lawyers said such a cross-border attack would violate international law.

Northern Sudan has ⁠seen an influx of artisanal miners and makeshift gold mining operations since the country's civil war upended traditional livelihoods. Gold has become ⁠a ​critical source of revenue for both sides in the conflict, and experts and industry participants say much of the metal is smuggled into neighbouring Egypt. The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has ⁠seen an increased frequency of mass-casualty events, particularly as drone warfare becomes the primary mode of fighting.

On Friday, ⁠some 31 people were ⁠killed in a drone strike on a displacement camp in an army-controlled area of Sudan's Blue Nile state, one of the war's frontlines, according to the United Nations.