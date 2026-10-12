UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 20:20 IST
UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident

​British Prime ​Minister Andy Burnham ‌said on ​Monday that a suspected plot ‌targeting the RAF Fairford air base in Britain was "highly likely" to have ‌been coordinated in Iran, and almost ‌certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"We will not tolerate these ⁠threats ​on ⁠our soil," he told parliament. "We will crack ⁠down on Iran's use of ​criminal networks, using our full range ⁠of powers to target them and their ⁠funding ​streams, and we will bring further sanctions to restrict ⁠the capacity of Iran and the ⁠IRGC ⁠to do us harm."

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks
Blog

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dol...

Global
3
Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Global
4
Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republican

Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lithuania's SME Crisis Deepens as Weak Capital Markets and Credit Barriers Threaten Investment

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

Why Gender Equality Could Be Asia's Best Defense Against Falling Birth Rates and Labor Gaps

The Hidden Risks of AI Boom: IMF Warns Trillions in Investment Could Shake Global Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026