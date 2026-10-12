UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident

​British Prime ​Minister Andy Burnham ‌said on ​Monday that a suspected plot ‌targeting the RAF Fairford air base in Britain was "highly likely" to have ‌been coordinated in Iran, and almost ‌certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"We will not tolerate these ⁠threats ​on ⁠our soil," he told parliament. "We will crack ⁠down on Iran's use of ​criminal networks, using our full range ⁠of powers to target them and their ⁠funding ​streams, and we will bring further sanctions to restrict ⁠the capacity of Iran and the ⁠IRGC ⁠to do us harm."