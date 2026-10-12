Tennis-Bergs shocks Alcaraz in Shanghai as Zverev claims year-end top ranking

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 18:26 IST
Tennis-Bergs shocks Alcaraz in Shanghai as Zverev claims year-end top ranking

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz ​suffered a shock 7-5 7-6(4) ​defeat by unseeded Belgian Zizou ‌Bergs ​in the Shanghai Masters round of 32 on Monday, a result that also confirmed Alexander Zverev as ‌the ATP's year-end world number one. Fresh from defending his Japan Open title with a victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka and building momentum after a lengthy wrist ‌injury layoff, Alcaraz never found his rhythm in a scrappy two-hour, two-minute ‌contest.

The second-seeded Spaniard, who was sidelined for nearly five months before returning at the US Open in late August and reaching the quarter-finals, joined 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic ⁠and ​US Open runner-up ⁠Ben Shelton among the high-profile casualties at the ATP Masters 1000 event. The upset also ensured ⁠that French Open and US Open champion Zverev, 29, will finish the season as ​the ATP year-end world number one, becoming the first German to achieve ⁠the feat.

Zverev's route to the top spot opened after Italian Jannik Sinner had not played ⁠since ​beating him in the Wimbledon final on July 12 due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old missed the North American hard-court swing, the ⁠US Open and the ongoing Asian swing. The five-times major winner will also sit out ⁠the European ⁠indoor season and the ATP Finals in Turin, where he has lifted the trophy in each of the last ‌two years.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks
Blog

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dol...

Global
3
Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Global
4
Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republican

Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lithuania's SME Crisis Deepens as Weak Capital Markets and Credit Barriers Threaten Investment

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

Why Gender Equality Could Be Asia's Best Defense Against Falling Birth Rates and Labor Gaps

The Hidden Risks of AI Boom: IMF Warns Trillions in Investment Could Shake Global Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026