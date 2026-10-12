Tennis-Bergs shocks Alcaraz in Shanghai as Zverev claims year-end top ranking

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz ​suffered a shock 7-5 7-6(4) ​defeat by unseeded Belgian Zizou ‌Bergs ​in the Shanghai Masters round of 32 on Monday, a result that also confirmed Alexander Zverev as ‌the ATP's year-end world number one. Fresh from defending his Japan Open title with a victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka and building momentum after a lengthy wrist ‌injury layoff, Alcaraz never found his rhythm in a scrappy two-hour, two-minute ‌contest.

The second-seeded Spaniard, who was sidelined for nearly five months before returning at the US Open in late August and reaching the quarter-finals, joined 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic ⁠and ​US Open runner-up ⁠Ben Shelton among the high-profile casualties at the ATP Masters 1000 event. The upset also ensured ⁠that French Open and US Open champion Zverev, 29, will finish the season as ​the ATP year-end world number one, becoming the first German to achieve ⁠the feat.

Zverev's route to the top spot opened after Italian Jannik Sinner had not played ⁠since ​beating him in the Wimbledon final on July 12 due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old missed the North American hard-court swing, the ⁠US Open and the ongoing Asian swing. The five-times major winner will also sit out ⁠the European ⁠indoor season and the ATP Finals in Turin, where he has lifted the trophy in each of the last ‌two years.