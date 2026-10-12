Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bristol Myers' lung disease drug succeeds at ​lower dose in late-stage trial

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Monday a ​lower dose of its experimental drug helped slow ‌the ​decline in lung function in patients with a serious lung-scarring disease. The late-stage trial, enrolling 1,255 people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, tested two oral doses of admilparant.

Pope Leo says he will undergo surgery for small growth ‌on lung

Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure. Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday ‌prayer that the growth, a small nodule, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

Steris buys surgical products maker Xodus Medical for $2.1 billion

Medical equipment maker Steris ‌said on Monday it will buy Xodus Medical for $2.1 billion, expanding its healthcare consumables portfolio with products designed to improve safety for patients and operating-room staff. The transaction is expected to be financed primarily with debt and is anticipated to close by December 31, 2026.

WHO unsure what caused pneumonia that killed plague-lab worker in Russia

The World Health Organization said on Saturday ⁠that it ​still does not know what caused the ⁠pneumonia that killed a Russian lab worker at an anti-plague research center in Siberia this month, and that no case of plague had been registered. The WHO said the Russian state ⁠regulator reported that tests of the lab worker and those who came in contact with her were negative for the high-threat pathogens tested, that her contacts still showed ​no symptoms, and that no further linked cases of severe pneumonia had been identified.

Bristol Myers therapy slows rare tumor progression, bolstering radiopharma push

Bristol ⁠Myers Squibb said on Monday its experimental radiopharmaceutical therapy significantly delayed disease progression in patients with rare, advanced gastrointestinal and pancreatic tumors that had progressed after earlier treatment. Shares of the drugmaker ⁠were ​up nearly 4% before the bell.

Soccer-Egg-freezing policies progressive but player choice crucial, FIFPRO's Culvin says

Moves by Chelsea and the Spanish football federation to offer egg freezing to players are "incredibly progressive", but safeguards are crucial to ensure women do not feel pressured to delay motherhood, FIFPRO's Alex Culvin ⁠said. Chelsea became in August the first Women's Super League club to fund egg freezing and other fertility treatment for players, while Spain's football federation (RFEF) announced ⁠an agreement last month giving eligible national ⁠team players access to treatments including egg freezing and IVF.

Bausch + Lomb CEO Saunders steps down, Chairman Appio appointed interim chief

Bausch + Lomb said on Monday that CEO Brent Saunders will depart the company after a mutual agreement ‌with the board, and the ‌eye-care company's Chairman Thomas Appio will take on the role on an ​interim basis effective immediately. Here are more details: