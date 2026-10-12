US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St steady at open as oil jumps ahead of key earnings

Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened muted on ​Monday as investors watched oil ‌prices and global events ahead of crucial bank earnings and ‌inflation data due later in ‌the week that are widely expected to influence the central bank's ⁠rate ​path.

The ⁠Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 ⁠points, or 0.18%, at the ​open to 51,746.95. The S&P ⁠500 rose 4.18 points, or 0.05%, ⁠at ​the open to 7,815.72, while the Nasdaq Composite ⁠fell 12.89 points, or 0.05%, ⁠to ⁠27,353.28 at the opening bell.