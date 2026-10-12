US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Kolkata; experiences Durga Puja festivities, extends greetings

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor returned to Kolkata on Monday, visited Durga Puja pandals and extended festive greetings, praising the creativity, community spirit and warmth that characterise the celebrations. In a post on X, Gor shared his experience of visiting the pandals and expressed appreciation for the festival's cultural significance.

“Great to be back in Kolkata! Visited some beautiful pandals and experienced firsthand the incredible creativity, community spirit, and warmth. I can see why this celebration is so special. Happy Durga Puja to everyone celebrating!” Gor said. Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals, celebrating Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, the festival marks the goddess's triumph over evil and her arrival on Earth to bless devotees.

In West Bengal, particularly Kolkata, the celebrations are marked by elaborately decorated pandals, artistic installations, cultural performances and community gatherings that attract visitors from across India and abroad. The main days of Durga Puja in 2026 are scheduled to be observed from October 17 to October 21. The festivities include traditional rituals such as Chakkhu Daan, the symbolic painting of the goddess's eyes, Bodhan, Anjali and Sandhi Puja.

The celebrations culminate in Vijaya Dashami, when devotees bid farewell to the goddess, followed by the immersion of idols in water bodies. Gor's visit to Kolkata comes amid his engagements across India since assuming office as the US Ambassador. He has recently travelled to Srinagar, Leh, Rajasthan and Amritsar as part of his visits to different parts of the country.

Earlier on September 30, Gor also hosted the US Ambassadors Regional Conference in India, bringing together American ambassadors and chiefs of mission from 11 countries across South and Central Asia to discuss regional priorities and diplomatic engagement. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the conference virtually and interacted with American diplomatic representatives from the region.

During his recent visit to Amritsar, Gor visited the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum, describing the experience as memorable and expressing gratitude for the warm welcome. (ANI)