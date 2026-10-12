Pakistan detains provincial leaders after imposing emergency rule in Imran Khan stronghold

Pakistan detained politicians from former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party after suspending its provincial government under an emergency rule, escalating a confrontation between Khan and the country's military establishment. President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday declared a state of emergency in ‌northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, and suspended the government led by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The government said it intervened because provincial authorities had failed to contain a worsening Islamist militant insurgency. PTI rejected that explanation, saying the move was designed to prevent Khan's supporters from marching on Islamabad to press for his release from jail. Among those detained was Chief ‌Minister Sohail Afridi, a close Khan ally who headed the provincial administration, and some of his cabinet members.

Police arrested a handful of the 74-year-old former cricket star's supporters in ‌the provincial capital Peshawar and its nearby Khyber district, and fired shots into the air to disperse crowds, according to a Reuters-verified video and a Reuters photographer. All education institutions were closed in the city and all examinations were cancelled for Monday for fears of any reaction, according to an official order seen by Reuters.

EMERGENCY RULE CAME AFTER LONG MARCH CALL The emergency rule came a week after Khan's supporters had rallied ⁠for days ​in the province, intending to march to Islamabad ⁠to demand his release and provide medical treatment.

"Yes, I can confirm that the chief minister and some of his cabinet members have been taken into preventive custody," federal minister Talal Chaudhry told Reuters. Those facing ⁠criminal cases would be charged and tried, while others would be released, he said. The detentions took place on Sunday at the chief minister's residence in Peshawar.

Witnesses and officials said security forces ​sealed off the residence and surrounding area, deploying police, paramilitary personnel and shipping containers. Khan's three sisters and hundreds of his supporters were detained ahead of the planned ⁠march.

The party's last major protest two years ago ended in deadly clashes with security forces, while Khan's 2023 arrest sparked nationwide riots in which supporters attacked military installations. Islamabad had been placed on high alert, with thousands of police ⁠on ​standby and shipping containers deployed to seal off the government district that houses the prime minister's office and foreign diplomatic missions. Police said authorities began removing the containers on Monday.

TALKS BROKE DOWN Pakistan's constitution allows the government to take over from provincial authorities during an emergency.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said a provincial governor would take charge ⁠in the province after Zardari's declaration. The province has suffered an increasing number of militant attacks in recent months. The federal government and the military accuse Khan's PTI of failing ⁠to curb militants, a charge the party ⁠denies.

The government and the PTI have held several rounds of talks since the call for the march was made last month. Chaudhry said talks collapsed after PTI refused a government request to publicly condemn militancy and support efforts against militants.

A PTI spokesperson did ‌not respond to a Reuters ‌request to comment on the claim.