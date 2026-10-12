More than 100 foreign trekkers stranded in flood-hit region of Nepal, official says

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 19:17 IST
More than 100 foreign trekkers stranded in flood-hit region of Nepal, official says

More ​than 100 foreign trekkers are stranded at different ​locations after the flooding of a river ‌in ​central Nepal at the weekend swept away hiking trails and bridges, an official said on Monday. Authorities rescued 321 people, including 12 foreigners, on Monday after ‌a pre-dawn landslide at the weekend in Gorkha district, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Kathmandu, blocked the Budhi Gandaki River, leading to downstream flooding. The army said the rescue operation would continue on Tuesday, even as the ‌water level in the river had receded.

The river is a tributary of the Trishuli River, ‌downstream from another tributary where a glacier collapse caused a catastrophic flood in August that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing. There were no reports of fatalities in the flood, but five villagers were out of contact after black muddy sludge and debris washed away ⁠homes ​and damaged infrastructure, including three hydroelectric ⁠plants, national disaster authorities said.

Bhuwan Raj Ojha, an official of the Manaslu Conservation Area Project that includes a popular trekking ⁠route, said there were more than 100 foreign trekkers stranded in different areas who could not return because part of the ​trail had been swept away. "Those hikers who want to return because of the flood need to be ⁠rescued. Those who want to continue their trekking can do so from locations that are safe," Ojha told Reuters from Gorkha.

"There ⁠are ​restaurants and tea houses along the route. They are safe." The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development said the latest flood may have been triggered by the failure of a temporary river blockage created by ⁠a landslide, according to preliminary accounts from Nepal's authorities reviewed by ICIMOD.

"This event is another reminder of how exposed ⁠mountain communities and river corridors ⁠remain to sudden, cascading hazards," Pema Gyamtsho, director general of ICIMOD, said. "While response efforts must remain the immediate priority, understanding what triggered this flood will be critical ‌for reducing future ‌risks and strengthening resilience."

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