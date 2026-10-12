Russia says it struck vessels carrying military cargo to Ukraine's ports

Russia carried ‌out drone strikes on various targets in Ukraine on Monday, ‌including on vessels carrying military cargo, ‌Russia's Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said it had struck ⁠three ​cargo ⁠vessels which it said were being ⁠used to transport military ​cargo to Ukraine's Black Sea ports - ⁠two bound for Odesa and ⁠one ​heading to Mykolaiv. It also reported a strike ⁠on a logistics centre in ⁠the Mykolaiv ⁠region.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.