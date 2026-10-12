Austrian judges, prosecutors go on strike over staff shortages

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 20:41 IST
Austrian judges, prosecutors go on strike over staff shortages

Austria's judges and prosecutors went on strike on ​Monday over staff shortages among their ranks, ​demanding that the state fill ‌the ​gap despite government efforts to shrink the budget deficit back to within the European Union's limit. As in many European countries, Austria's judiciary ‌is plagued by delays and backlogs as it struggles to cope with an ever growing number of cases. To draw attention to the problem, judges and prosecutors across the country have stopped handling non-urgent ‌matters this week.

"Stop! We simply can't take this anymore," Anna-Maria Wukovits, vice president of the ‌Austrian Prosecutors' Association, told a press conference marking the start of the protest week. "Prosecutors cannot go on like this. We are at our limit," she added.

Austria's national judges' association estimates there is currently a shortage of more than 250 ⁠judges ​nationally, while Wukowits told national ⁠broadcaster ORF that for prosecutors the figure is around 70. Workloads for prosecutors and judges have increased for various reasons, ⁠including ever more complex cases such as those involving cyber crimes, and many criminal complaints are now written using ​artificial intelligence but must then be reviewed manually by prosecutors, Wukowits said.

"Those often involve ⁠reams of pages that have to be read. One cannot ignore that," she said. While the justice ministry has expressed ⁠sympathy ​with the prosecutors and judges, it has said the government's current priority is reducing the budget deficit, which came in last year at 4.1% of economic output, well beyond the ⁠EU limit of 3%.

"The rule of law cannot be maintained in the long term only because ⁠judges work unpaid ⁠overtime. For years, our colleagues have been making up for structural staff shortages by working on evenings, weekends and even on holiday," Austrian Judges' Association ‌President Gerhard Karmuth ‌said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks
Blog

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dol...

Global
3
Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Global
4
Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republican

Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lithuania's SME Crisis Deepens as Weak Capital Markets and Credit Barriers Threaten Investment

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

Why Gender Equality Could Be Asia's Best Defense Against Falling Birth Rates and Labor Gaps

The Hidden Risks of AI Boom: IMF Warns Trillions in Investment Could Shake Global Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026