Pope Leo cancels all events until October 20 due to planned lung surgery

Pope ​Leo has ‌canceled all his ​planned public events until October ‌20, the Vatican said on Monday, ahead of his hospitalisation to ‌remove a small growth found on ‌one of his lungs. Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the ⁠growth, ​a ⁠small nodule, had been found on a ⁠recent check-up, was "well-contained" and had been ​spotted early.

The pope is expected ⁠to enter Rome's Gemelli hospital in ⁠the "late ​morning" on Tuesday, the Vatican press office said ⁠earlier on Monday. It did not ⁠specify ⁠when the actual operation would take place.