UK PM Burnham says he will consider any further requests for support from Saudi Arabia
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that Britain would consider any requests for further support from Saudi Arabia, which has been attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. "We will be prepared to consider further requests, as and when they come in," Burnham told lawmakers.
Britain last month agreed to a request from Saudi Arabia to provide defensive air-to-air refuelling for a limited time period.