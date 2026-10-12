UK PM Burnham says he will consider any further requests for support from Saudi Arabia

​British Prime ‌Minister Andy Burnham ​said on Monday ‌that Britain would consider any requests for further support ‌from Saudi Arabia, ‌which has been attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. "We ⁠will ​be ⁠prepared to consider further requests, ⁠as and when they ​come in," Burnham told ⁠lawmakers.

Britain last month agreed ⁠to ​a request from Saudi Arabia ⁠to provide defensive air-to-air refuelling ⁠for ⁠a limited time period.