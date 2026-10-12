Judge blasts Trump's DOJ over 'inexcusable' tree removal at DC golf course

A US judge said on ‌Monday that ​she was "furious" with Justice Department lawyers for their conduct in a lawsuit seeking to halt the Trump administration’s takeover of a historic golf course in Washington, saying it was "inexcusable" that hundreds of trees were removed from the course over the ‌weekend.

"More than being upset and furious right now, I am just deeply disappointed in the government," US District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington told government lawyers during a court hearing. "On what universe did anyone in your office think this was acceptable?" Reyes said the abrupt removal of about 500 trees at East Potomac Golf Links, which began on ‌Friday afternoon, was unacceptable because in May she had demanded that the government provide advance notice of any substantive construction work at the golf course.

The Justice Department's ‌failure to notify the preservationist group that filed the lawsuit of the tree removal work "has cost the government all of its credibility" in the case, the judge said. Justice Department lawyer Marissa Piropato said during the hearing that government attorneys had done their best to gather details on tree removal so they could share them in a court filing.

"You did not do your best," Reyes replied. "You did your absolute worst." Since ⁠taking office ​in January 2025, US President Donald Trump has ⁠targeted US cultural and historical institutions - from museums and monuments to national parks and arts centers - in an attempt to reshape them.

The president announced plans last year to overhaul East Potomac Golf Links, ⁠a century-old public golf course owned by the federal government and managed by the National Park Service, part of the Interior Department. Trump, a frequent golfer who owns several courses, has said he ​hopes the renovation will allow the course to host major tournaments.

The DC Preservation League said in a February 2026 lawsuit that Trump was flouting environmental ⁠laws to "irreparably destroy a priceless piece of American history" so he could "convert a public recreation space into an exclusive, high-end golf course." Reyes told Trump administration lawyers at a May hearing that there would be "serious ⁠consequences" ​if major construction work began without prior court notification.

In an October 9 court filing, the Trump administration asked Reyes to dismiss the litigation, saying it was premature because the "proposed project remains at an early and conceptual stage." Lawyers for the DC Preservation League asked Reyes on Sunday to issue an emergency order blocking further tree ⁠removal at the course and requiring notice of any other irreparable modifications, saying that despite her May remarks more than 500 trees were removed on Saturday.

Reyes issued ⁠a temporary order on Sunday that paused ⁠any tree removal until Tuesday morning, and indicated during Monday's hearing that she intended to extend the block for longer. Kevin Griess, a National Park Service official, said at Monday's hearing that tree removal was intended to improve safety at the park and restore ‌its original design, and ‌was part of a 2019 plan that predates Trump's ambitions for the course.