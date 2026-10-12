UK launches public inquiry into killing of two Jewish men in synagogue attack

Britain's ​interior minister Shabana ​Mahmood on ‌Monday announced ​a public inquiry into the deaths of ‌two Jewish men who died during an attack at a synagogue in Manchester ‌in October 2025. Adrian Daulby and ‌Melvin Cravitz were killed during the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue ⁠during Yom ​Kippur, ⁠the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Jihad ⁠Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of ​Syrian descent, told police he was ⁠acting for Islamic State before officers shot him ⁠dead. Mahmood ​told lawmakers that a public inquiry "will ensure that all evidence ⁠can be heard, including any sensitive ⁠national security ⁠material that could not otherwise be fully heard".