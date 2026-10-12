Cycling-Richardson withdrawn from World Championships, British Cycling says

British track cyclist Matthew ​Richardson has been withdrawn ​from next week's ‌World Championships ​in Shanghai, British Cycling said on Monday. Richardson, an Olympic medallist who switched ‌allegiance from Australia to Britain after the Paris Games in 2024, had been earlier named in the British squad for ‌the championships, which run from October 14-18.

"British Cycling can ‌confirm that Matt Richardson has been withdrawn from the Great Britain Cycling Team squad for the upcoming 2026 Tissot UCI Track Cycling ⁠World ​Championships in ⁠Shanghai, China," a spokesperson said in a statement provided to Reuters. The governing ⁠body did not give a reason for Richardson's withdrawal.

The Times ​reported that Richardson had been removed from the team ⁠amid an investigation into "alleged discriminatory posts and behaviour". Reuters has not independently ⁠verified ​the allegations, and has contacted Rocket Sports, Richardson's management agency, for comment from the rider.

Richardson was injured ⁠in a crash during the World Series keirin event in Japan ⁠and ⁠was ruled out from making his highly anticipated England debut at the Commonwealth Games in ‌Glasgow ‌in July.