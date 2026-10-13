​A Russian strike on ‌a high-rise residential ​building in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed two people and injured at least nine, while ‌attacks in other Ukrainian regions killed at least six people, officials said on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, said two people died in the evening strike on the 25-story ‌residence in the Darnitskyi district. Prosecutors said one body was found in a car ‌next to the building. Zelenskiy said nine people were injured in the incident.

Pictures posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed parts of an apartment building ablaze. In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city in the northeast, Mayor ⁠Ihor Terekhov ​reported serious shelling ⁠of city districts, with five people injured in the collapse of an entrance to an apartment building. He ⁠said residents could still be trapped beneath rubble.

Further south in Kharkiv region, officials said one ​person was killed in a drone attack in the town of Lozova. Regional officials ⁠said Russian shelling killed at least three people in a village near Kramatorsk, one of Ukraine's "fortress ⁠cities" ​in eastern Donetsk region that Russian forces have set their sights on in their slow advance westward.

In the region surrounding Kyiv, one person was killed ⁠in an attack near the town of Fastiv, southwest of the capital, and one person was ⁠killed in ⁠the southeastern city of Dnipro. Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, previously conducted chiefly at night, now disrupt daily life virtually ‌around the ‌clock.