Russian strike on Kyiv residential building kills two, injures at least nine, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 02:53 IST
Russian strike on Kyiv residential building kills two, injures at least nine, officials say

​A Russian strike on ‌a high-rise residential ​building in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed two people and injured at least nine, while ‌attacks in other Ukrainian regions killed at least six people, officials said on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, said two people died in the evening strike on the 25-story ‌residence in the Darnitskyi district. Prosecutors said one body was found in a car ‌next to the building. Zelenskiy said nine people were injured in the incident.

Pictures posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed parts of an apartment building ablaze. In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city in the northeast, Mayor ⁠Ihor Terekhov ​reported serious shelling ⁠of city districts, with five people injured in the collapse of an entrance to an apartment building. He ⁠said residents could still be trapped beneath rubble.

Further south in Kharkiv region, officials said one ​person was killed in a drone attack in the town of Lozova. Regional officials ⁠said Russian shelling killed at least three people in a village near Kramatorsk, one of Ukraine's "fortress ⁠cities" ​in eastern Donetsk region that Russian forces have set their sights on in their slow advance westward.

In the region surrounding Kyiv, one person was killed ⁠in an attack near the town of Fastiv, southwest of the capital, and one person was ⁠killed in ⁠the southeastern city of Dnipro. Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, previously conducted chiefly at night, now disrupt daily life virtually ‌around the ‌clock.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global
3
US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

Global
4
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

Japan’s Hydrogen Push Hits a Structural Wall as Policy Ambitions Outpace Industrial Growth

Lithuania's SME Crisis Deepens as Weak Capital Markets and Credit Barriers Threaten Investment

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026