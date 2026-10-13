Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants

Actor ​Selma Blair has been arrested ​after flight ‌attendants reported ​a "physically abusive passenger" on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles ‌to New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department said on Monday. Police identified ‌Blair, known for roles in the movies "Cruel Intentions" ‌and "Hellboy," as the suspect in an incident on Sunday evening.

She was taken into custody at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport ⁠and ​transported to ⁠a hospital for evaluation, police said in a statement. Two ⁠flight attendants reported injuries and one of them was taken ​to a hospital, according to the statement. A representative ⁠for 54-year-old Blair said she had a medical emergency during the ⁠flight.

"Selma ​experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct," Blair's representative said. "Upon landing, she received ⁠immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.” Blair has ⁠spoken publicly ⁠about her battle with multiple sclerosis. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder ‌in 2018.