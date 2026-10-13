Trump says Houthis "misbehaving very badly" amid attacks on Saudi Arabia 

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) criticised Yemen’s Houthi rebels for their escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying the group was “misbehaving very badly". “The Houthis are misbehaving very badly. No good,” Trump told reporters when asked what the United States would do about the Houthis.

When asked whether the Houthi attacks had increased in connection with the US midterm elections, Trump said, “I don't know how it affects the election. I don't take that into account,” he said. “I just know Iran will never have a nuclear weapon...They're never going to have a nuclear weapon. But the Houthis are misbehaving,” Trump added.

His remarks come amid a series of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including incidents involving Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Trump had earlier said that Washington would consider joining Saudi Arabia in military operations against the Houthis following the latest attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

“We just found out about the recent attack – we'll make a decision,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday (local time), adding, “We're going to take a look.” Regional diplomatic efforts continued as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday held a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, to discuss developments in the region.

According to Al Jazeera, Hussein’s Telegram channel said the two ministers exchanged views on the latest regional developments, including the worsening situation in Yemen, where the Houthi militia and Saudi Arabia’s armed forces have been trading attacks. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday claimed that it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the Khamis Mushait airbase in Saudi Arabia, as the country faces escalating attacks following a series of deadly strikes on its airports in recent days.

In a post on X, the coalition spokesperson, Turki Al-Maliki, said, "Interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait." Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence agency had earlier issued an alert asking residents in Khamis Mushait Governorate to remain vigilant over a potential threat. In a subsequent post on X, the agency said, "Alert: The danger has passed in Khamis Mushait Governorate. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (998)."

The interception came after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group's forces had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and carried out a drone operation against Khamis Mushait Air Base. In a statement posted on Telegram, Saree said, "By the grace and help of God, our armed forces were able to target King Khalid International Airport in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, this evening with a ballistic missile, and the strike was precise."

He also warned international airlines and travellers against operating flights to Saudi airports, claiming that they were unsafe, except for airports and airspace in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. "In a related development, the armed forces carried out an operation targeting Khamis Mushait Air Base with a drone, and the strike was direct, thanks be to God," Saree added.

On October 10, 13 people, including an Indian national, were killed and hundreds were injured in a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had earlier reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries from the incident in a statement issued on October 11. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh subsequently confirmed the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the attack. There were a series of attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries. Airport operations were temporarily suspended as authorities assessed the damage and carried out safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies. (ANI)