'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights activist RJ Mitte dead at 34

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 04:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 04:46 IST
'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights activist RJ Mitte dead at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, whose personal ​experience living with cerebral palsy informed his ​role as Walter White Jr, the ‌physically disabled ​son of a methamphetamine kingpin in the landmark television show "Breaking Bad," died on Monday at age 34.

News of Mitte's death in Brownsville, ‌Texas, was confirmed in a statement released through the talent management agency that represented the actor. No other details about the circumstances of his death were given. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing ‌of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," the statement said.

Drawing from his ‌real-life experience with cerebral palsy, Mitte was best known for his breakout role on the AMC cable TV series "Breaking Bad," playing the only son of the lead character, Walter White, a terminally ill high school teacher who descends into a secret ⁠life of ​crime cooking crystal meth. Mitte's ⁠character, who adopted the nickname Flynn, used crutches and spoke with a slur, gains greater prominence as the story arc of ⁠the series progressed. He starts out as a carefree teenager who largely admires his father but later struggles ​to reckon with the family' disintegration as the truth about Walter White's "Heisenberg" alter ego emerges.

"Mitte brought ⁠authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," the statement said, noting that the actor was active ⁠in ​a number of philanthropic organizations devoted to fundraising and awareness for cerebral palsy and other muscle-control disorders. The acclaimed series, often cited by critics as one of the best television dramas of all ⁠time, ran from 2008-2013, garnering 16 Emmy awards, including two for best drama series.

He later played a ⁠high school wrestler with ⁠cerebral palsy in the 2021 coming-of-age drama "Triumph." He was a Screen Actors Guild spokesman for performers with disabilities, and a celebrity ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy.

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