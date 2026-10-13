Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Panama, EMSC says

An ​earthquake of magnitude ‌6 struck ​Panama on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The ‌quake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles), the EMSC said. Panama recorded more ‌than 300 aftershocks following Friday's magnitude 7.7 ‌earthquake that damaged hundreds of homes and infrastructure across the country's central provinces, prompting the government ⁠to ​declare a ⁠national state of emergency over the weekend.

No deaths were ⁠reported, but at least 27 people ​were injured and nearly 900 homes were damaged, ⁠according to emergency authorities, who warned the toll ⁠could ​rise as assessments continue in remote communities. Among the most affected provinces are ⁠Los Santos, Cocle, Veraguas, and Herrera, authorities added.