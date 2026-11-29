Houthis threaten Saudi Red Sea ports as coalition mounts 'military response'
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis threatened on Sunday to strike Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, in retaliation for what they said was a Saudi attack on a major fuel terminal in Houthi-held territory in western Yemen. The threat marks a further escalation in hostilities between the kingdom and the Houthis, with both sides increasingly targeting economic infrastructure.
Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that Saudi Arabia had attacked Ras Isa, the main port for fuel imports into Houthi-controlled areas, in Yemen's western Hodeidah province. Moments earlier, the Saudi-led coalition had called on civilians to evacuate the port for their safety, in a statement accompanied by a map of the area.
The coalition subsequently said it was carrying out a "military response" to Houthi attacks, without specifically confirming a strike on Ras Isa. Ras Isa served as a crude oil export terminal before Yemen's war broke out in 2014 and has previously been targeted by both the United States and Israel.
US forces struck Ras Isa in April 2025 in an operation designed to cut off the Houthis' main fuel source and deprive the group of revenue. Israel also struck Ras Isa and two other Yemeni ports in July 2025, saying it was responding to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel. HOUTHIS URGE SHIPS TO LEAVE SAUDI PORTS
The Houthis urged shipping companies to withdraw their vessels immediately from Saudi Red Sea ports and called on workers and civilians in the vicinity to evacuate. The group issued similar warnings earlier this month, when the Saudi-led coalition struck Yemen's Hodeidah port, a major gateway for commercial imports and humanitarian aid serving millions of people in Houthi-controlled areas.
The Houthis also claimed an attack on a port in Saudi Arabia's southern Jazan province last week. Hostilities have intensified since the Houthis advanced towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.
The group has stepped up attacks on Saudi airports, ports and energy facilities, while the kingdom has intensified airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Yemen's war began in late 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in support of the internationally recognised government.
A UN-brokered truce agreed in 2022 largely held until fighting resumed in July, worsening a long-running humanitarian crisis in Yemen.