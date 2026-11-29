Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis threatened on Sunday to strike Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, in retaliation for what they ‌said was a Saudi attack on a major fuel terminal in Houthi-held territory in western Yemen. The threat marks a further escalation in hostilities between the kingdom and the Houthis, with both sides increasingly targeting economic infrastructure.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that Saudi Arabia had attacked Ras Isa, the ‌main port for fuel imports into Houthi-controlled areas, in Yemen's western Hodeidah province. Moments earlier, the Saudi-led coalition had called on civilians to evacuate ‌the port for their safety, in a statement accompanied by a map of the area.

The coalition subsequently said it was carrying out a "military response" to Houthi attacks, without specifically confirming a strike on Ras Isa. Ras Isa served as a crude oil export terminal before Yemen's war broke out in 2014 and has previously been ⁠targeted by ​both the United States and Israel.

US forces ⁠struck Ras Isa in April 2025 in an operation designed to cut off the Houthis' main fuel source and deprive the group of revenue. Israel also struck Ras ⁠Isa and two other Yemeni ports in July 2025, saying it was responding to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel. HOUTHIS URGE SHIPS TO LEAVE SAUDI PORTS

The Houthis ​urged shipping companies to withdraw their vessels immediately from Saudi Red Sea ports and called on workers and civilians in the ⁠vicinity to evacuate. The group issued similar warnings earlier this month, when the Saudi-led coalition struck Yemen's Hodeidah port, a major gateway for commercial imports and humanitarian aid serving millions of ⁠people ​in Houthi-controlled areas.

The Houthis also claimed an attack on a port in Saudi Arabia's southern Jazan province last week. Hostilities have intensified since the Houthis advanced towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The group ⁠has stepped up attacks on Saudi airports, ports and energy facilities, while the kingdom has intensified airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Yemen's war ⁠began in late 2014 when ⁠the Iran-aligned Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in support of the internationally recognised government.

A UN-brokered truce agreed in 2022 largely held until fighting resumed in July, worsening a long-running ‌humanitarian crisis in Yemen.