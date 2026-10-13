​The strong ​demand for ‌AI has bolstered ​growth in China, India and other ‌Asian countries, outpacing the overall growth in global trade, IMF chief economist Silvana ‌Tenreyro said on Tuesday. Global trade ‌would have grown at a far slower rate without the AI boost, Tenreyro ⁠told ​reporters ⁠at the annual meetings of the IMF ⁠and World Bank in Bangkok.

Tenreyro said ​the IMF remained concerned about ⁠high debt levels, urging countries to start ⁠cutting ​budgets to reduce deficits. She said central bankers should pursue ⁠more restrictive policies, including raising interest rates ⁠to ⁠get inflation rates back to target.