South Korea says US raises intelligence cooperation concerns, Yonhap says

South Korea's ambassador to the United States said Washington ​had raised concerns about intelligence cooperation between the ​allies and that Seoul had not yet ‌fully ​addressed US expectations, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha told a South Korean parliamentary audit in Washington that intelligence sharing was the most difficult ‌issue in bilateral relations, according to Yonhap.

Here are some details from the report and background: