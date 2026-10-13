South Korea says US raises intelligence cooperation concerns, Yonhap says
South Korea's ambassador to the United States said Washington had raised concerns about intelligence cooperation between the allies and that Seoul had not yet fully addressed US expectations, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha told a South Korean parliamentary audit in Washington that intelligence sharing was the most difficult issue in bilateral relations, according to Yonhap.
Here are some details from the report and background: