Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
NASA's Perseverance rover breaks record for off-planet driving on Mars
NASA's robotic Perseverance rover has now driven farther than any other vehicle on the surface of any world other than Earth, racking up 28.1 miles (45.2 km) since arriving on Mars in 2021, the US space agency said on Tuesday. The car-sized, six-wheeled rover reached the milestone 5-1/2 years into its mission to explore if conditions conducive to microbial life ever existed on Earth's neighbor.