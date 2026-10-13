Following is ​a summary ​of ‌current science ​news briefs.

NASA's Perseverance rover ‌breaks record for off-planet driving on Mars

NASA's robotic Perseverance ‌rover has now driven ‌farther than any other vehicle on the surface of ⁠any ​world ⁠other than Earth, racking up 28.1 ⁠miles (45.2 km) since arriving ​on Mars in 2021, the ⁠US space agency said ⁠on ​Tuesday. The car-sized, six-wheeled rover reached the milestone ⁠5-1/2 years into its mission ⁠to ⁠explore if conditions conducive to microbial ‌life ever ‌existed on Earth's ​neighbor.