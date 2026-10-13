Following is a summary ​of current sports ​news briefs.

Golf-European Tour ‌will not ​allow membership to LIV players in 2027

Players who ‌sign up for LIV Golf next season will not be allowed to become members of the ‌European Tour, DP World Tour Chief Executive ‌Officer Guy Kinnings told the BBC on Monday. Kinnings said that players must now make a choice.

Tennis-Bergs ⁠stuns ​Alcaraz in ⁠Shanghai as Zverev claims year-end top ranking

Seven-times Grand Slam ⁠champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock 7-5 7-6(4) ​defeat by unseeded Belgian Zizou Bergs in ⁠the Shanghai Masters round of 32 on Monday, a ⁠result ​that also confirmed Alexander Zverev as the ATP's year-end world number one. Fresh from defending ⁠his Japan Open title and building momentum after a ⁠wrist ⁠injury that sidelined him for nearly five months, Alcaraz never found ‌his ‌rhythm in a scrappy ​two-hour, two-minute contest.