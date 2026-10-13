Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Selma Blair ​arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants

Actor Selma ​Blair was arrested after flight attendants reported ‌a "physically ​abusive passenger" on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department ‌said on Monday. Police identified Blair, known for roles in the movies "Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy," as the suspect in the incident on Sunday evening.

'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights activist RJ Mitte dead at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, whose personal ‌experience living with cerebral palsy informed his role as Walter White Jr, the physically disabled son of ‌a methamphetamine kingpin in the landmark television series "Breaking Bad," died on Monday at age 34. News of Mitte's death in Brownsville, Texas, was confirmed in a statement released through the talent management agency that represented the actor. No other details about the circumstances of his death ⁠were ​given.

Jury selected for actor Russell ⁠Brand's UK trial over sex crimes allegations

Jury selection took place on Monday for the trial of British actor and comedian Russell ⁠Brand over alleged historical crimes including rape and other sexual offences. Brand, 51, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and former husband ​of US singer Katy Perry, faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and ⁠one count of indecent assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009.

Andrew Garfield says OpenAI film 'Artificial' turns lens on creators of 'new ⁠world'

Curiosity ​and fear powered actor Andrew Garfield's performance in Luca Guadagnino's OpenAI movie "Artificial", which premiered at the London Film Festival on Sunday. Garfield plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the film, which unfolds over two decades ⁠and chronicles the conception and growth of the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT and Altman's dramatic firing and rehiring ⁠in 2023.

Disney creators build ⁠original witch world for upcoming film ‘Hexed’

For director Fawn Veerasunthorn, the upcoming Disney animated fantasy film “Hexed” is a mother-daughter love story that comes with a set of obstacles. She ‌told Reuters ‌the film is about a mother and daughter rekindling their relationship ​after years of strain.