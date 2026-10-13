Euro zone bond yields dip as tech jitters send traders to safety
Euro zone bond yields dipped alongside those of Treasuries on Tuesday, particularly yields of longer-dated bonds, as a selloff in tech stocks drove some slight flows to the safety of government debt. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped 5 basis points to 3.43%, outpacing a 3 bps fall in its 2-year yield, last at 3.09%.
Turmoil in bond markets has eased somewhat in the past few sessions, but bonds remain fragile after the selloff in late September and early October, which pushed Germany's 10-year yield to 3.65%, its highest since 2009. Helping drive some flows into bonds on Tuesday, in a typical safe-haven move, were renewed jitters in tech stocks. South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI tumbled over 5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.7%.
The rally in bonds was across markets. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 6 bps to 5.18%, while in Europe France's 10-year yield fell 5 bps to 4.85% and Italy's dropped 3 bps to 4.55%. French government bonds have been at the centre of the recent bond market storm, with investors concerned that the political jostling ahead of next year's presidential election may hinder the government's efforts to reduce its high deficit.
The spread between French and German debt, a gauge of the premium investors require to lend to France rather than Germany, was last 140 bps.