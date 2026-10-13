Soccer-Former Real Madrid defender Carvajal signs for Getafe

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 14:39 IST
Soccer-Former Real Madrid defender Carvajal signs for Getafe

Getafe said ​on Tuesday they ​have signed ‌Dani Carvajal ​on a contract until the end of the ‌season after the veteran defender left Real Madrid as a free agent in June. The ‌34-year-old right back made 451 appearances for ‌Real Madrid, where he claimed 27 major trophies, and is one of only five players ⁠to ​have won ⁠Europe's elite club competition six times.

Carvajal, who also ⁠spent a season at Bayer Leverkusen, earned ​51 caps for Spain, winning the European ⁠Championship in 2024 and the Nations League ⁠in ​2023. Getafe, who are 14th in LaLiga with eight points from eight games, ⁠are scheduled to visit Real Madrid in January, ⁠when ⁠Carvajal could face his former club for the first time.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
3
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global
4
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half

AI Could Stop Companies Hiring Humans Long Before Their Jobs Become Obsolete

When AI Takes Control but Doctors Take Responsibility: Healthcare's Emerging Automation Paradox

Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026