Soccer-Former Real Madrid defender Carvajal signs for Getafe

Getafe said ​on Tuesday they ​have signed ‌Dani Carvajal ​on a contract until the end of the ‌season after the veteran defender left Real Madrid as a free agent in June. The ‌34-year-old right back made 451 appearances for ‌Real Madrid, where he claimed 27 major trophies, and is one of only five players ⁠to ​have won ⁠Europe's elite club competition six times.

Carvajal, who also ⁠spent a season at Bayer Leverkusen, earned ​51 caps for Spain, winning the European ⁠Championship in 2024 and the Nations League ⁠in ​2023. Getafe, who are 14th in LaLiga with eight points from eight games, ⁠are scheduled to visit Real Madrid in January, ⁠when ⁠Carvajal could face his former club for the first time.