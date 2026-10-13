Soccer-Dortmund coach Kovac extends contract to 2029-club 

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 14:53 IST
Soccer-Dortmund coach Kovac extends contract to 2029-club 

Borussia Dortmund ​coach Niko Kovac ​has extended ‌his contract ​by two years to 2029, the Bundesliga club said ‌on Tuesday. Kovac, who took over in early 2025 with the team languishing in 11th place ‌in the standings, turned their season around ‌and clinched a Champions League spot on the final matchday, before finishing runners-up to champions Bayern Munich ⁠last ​season.

"Together, ⁠we’ve set a clear course for development and laid ⁠important foundations for the future," Kovac said. "We want ​to build on that. We have a ⁠clear vision of how we play soccer, how ⁠we ​perform as a team, and what it takes to achieve our goals." Dortmund, currently ⁠second to Freiburg on goal difference after five ⁠matchdays in ⁠the Bundesliga, take on Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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