Soccer-Serie A bottom club Venezia sack coach Stroppa

Venezia have sacked ​head coach ​Giovanni Stroppa, the ‌Serie A ​club said on Tuesday, with the side rooted ‌to the bottom of the standings on zero points after six straight defeats. Stroppa, a ‌former AC Milan midfielder and Italy international, ‌took charge of Venezia in June last year and helped them earn promotion back to Italy's ⁠top ​flight ⁠after a one-season absence with a first-placed finish in ⁠Serie B.

"The club would like to thank ​Giovanni Stroppa and his staff for their ⁠work, professionalism, dedication and commitment throughout their time ⁠with ​the arancioneroverde," Venezia said in a statement. Paolo Zanetti and Davide Nicola are ⁠among the candidates being considered as replacements for ⁠Stroppa, ⁠Italian media reports said.

Venezia host eighth-placed Napoli on Saturday.