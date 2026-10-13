Ukraine still receiving intelligence data from US, foreign minister says

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 14:59 IST
Ukraine still receiving intelligence data from US, foreign minister says

Ukraine ​continues ‌to receive intelligence ​data from the United ‌States, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday, seeking ‌to calm concerns after his ‌country received no warnings before Russia fired ballistic missiles ⁠at ​Kyiv.

Speaking ⁠during the Warsaw Security ⁠Forum, Sybiha said Kyiv and ​Washington were continuing their ⁠cooperation. He reiterated an appeal ⁠for ​more air defence systems and also ⁠energy equipment supplies as Ukraine braces ⁠for ⁠another winter with Russia waging war ‌on ‌the country.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
3
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global
4
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half

AI Could Stop Companies Hiring Humans Long Before Their Jobs Become Obsolete

When AI Takes Control but Doctors Take Responsibility: Healthcare's Emerging Automation Paradox

Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026