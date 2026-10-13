Ukraine still receiving intelligence data from US, foreign minister says
Ukraine continues to receive intelligence data from the United States, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday, seeking to calm concerns after his country received no warnings before Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv.
Speaking during the Warsaw Security Forum, Sybiha said Kyiv and Washington were continuing their cooperation. He reiterated an appeal for more air defence systems and also energy equipment supplies as Ukraine braces for another winter with Russia waging war on the country.