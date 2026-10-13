Ukraine still receiving intelligence data from US, foreign minister says

Ukraine ​continues ‌to receive intelligence ​data from the United ‌States, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday, seeking ‌to calm concerns after his ‌country received no warnings before Russia fired ballistic missiles ⁠at ​Kyiv.

Speaking ⁠during the Warsaw Security ⁠Forum, Sybiha said Kyiv and ​Washington were continuing their ⁠cooperation. He reiterated an appeal ⁠for ​more air defence systems and also ⁠energy equipment supplies as Ukraine braces ⁠for ⁠another winter with Russia waging war ‌on ‌the country.