Tighter AI data rules could curb Germany's economic gains by €155 billion a year, study finds

Germany could miss out on €155 billion ($173.43 ​billion) in additional annual ​value added if access to ‌AI training ​data becomes more restricted, the influential German economic research institute ifo said on Tuesday. The findings ‌come as European policymakers and technology companies grapple with how to manage the risks posed by AI without slowing innovation, as the region seeks ‌to catch up with the United States and China in developing ‌advanced models.

($1 = 0.8937 ‌euros)