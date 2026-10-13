Polish police detain man over threats to PM, parliament speaker

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 15:02 IST
Polish police detain man over threats to PM, parliament speaker

​Polish police ​have detained ‌a 46-year-old man ​on suspicion of incitement to the ‌murder of government officials including Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Parliament Speaker Wlodzimierz ‌Czarzasty, a government spokesperson said on ‌Tuesday. Spokesperson Adam Szlapka said on social media platform X that the man had ⁠been ​detained ⁠in Oborniki in western Poland.

It was ⁠the second arrest connected to threats ​of violence against politicians in Poland ⁠in three days. On Sunday, police detained ⁠a ​man in his sixties in the Lower Silesia region of ⁠southern Poland who was suspected of planning ⁠an ⁠attack on Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

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