Polish police detain man over threats to PM, parliament speaker
Polish police have detained a 46-year-old man on suspicion of incitement to the murder of government officials including Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Parliament Speaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Adam Szlapka said on social media platform X that the man had been detained in Oborniki in western Poland.
It was the second arrest connected to threats of violence against politicians in Poland in three days. On Sunday, police detained a man in his sixties in the Lower Silesia region of southern Poland who was suspected of planning an attack on Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.