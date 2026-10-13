Kremlin: no direct link between diesel deal and Russia's stance on Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 15:17 IST
Kremlin: no direct link between diesel deal and Russia's stance on Ukraine

​A ​Kremlin spokesman ‌said on Tuesday ​that he did not ‌see a direct link between a potential deal on Russian ‌diesel exports and Moscow's stance ‌on the Ukraine's peace talks.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was commenting ⁠on ​a ⁠Reuters sources-based story, which said US ⁠President Donald Trump's envoys told ​Ukrainian officials on Friday that ⁠a deal to allow Russian diesel ⁠exports ​is part of a bid to ⁠draw Russia back to negotiations on ⁠a ⁠Ukraine settlement.

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