Kremlin: no direct link between diesel deal and Russia's stance on Ukraine
A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that he did not see a direct link between a potential deal on Russian diesel exports and Moscow's stance on the Ukraine's peace talks.
The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was commenting on a Reuters sources-based story, which said US President Donald Trump's envoys told Ukrainian officials on Friday that a deal to allow Russian diesel exports is part of a bid to draw Russia back to negotiations on a Ukraine settlement.