Kremlin: no direct link between diesel deal and Russia's stance on Ukraine

​A ​Kremlin spokesman ‌said on Tuesday ​that he did not ‌see a direct link between a potential deal on Russian ‌diesel exports and Moscow's stance ‌on the Ukraine's peace talks.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was commenting ⁠on ​a ⁠Reuters sources-based story, which said US ⁠President Donald Trump's envoys told ​Ukrainian officials on Friday that ⁠a deal to allow Russian diesel ⁠exports ​is part of a bid to ⁠draw Russia back to negotiations on ⁠a ⁠Ukraine settlement.